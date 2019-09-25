Magento Hosting Calculator
Free tool to identify your Magento hosting requirements
Syed Muneeb Ul Hasan
Thank you for liking the Magento Hosting Calculator by Magenticians. The Magento Hosting Calculator is a FREE tool that suggests better server resource specifications for the store. Team Magenticans keeps on bringing new and improved tools for all ecommerce enthusiasts and store owners out there. We’ve planned some more innovative tools for helping out ecommerce and Magento stores. Stay Connected! If you like it, don’t forget to share the LOVE ;)
Hunter
This tool is very helpful in identifying the perfect hosting specifications according to the Magento Platform requirements. Just provide some basic information and you are good to go!
So any new ecommerce startup needs to go through this tool to get approx hosting cost?
@salmansaleem920 Actually the hosting cost varies to different providers, but yes it's really helpful for the new ecommerce startup for getting the right hosting requirements.