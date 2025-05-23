Launches
Magentic-UI
Magentic-UI
Automate your web tasks while you stay in control
Magentic-UI by Microsoft Research is an open-source human-centered web agent. Collaboratively plan & execute web tasks with AI, featuring co-planning, action guards & plan learning. Built on AutoGen.
Free
Launch tags:
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
About this launch
Magentic-UI by
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
. Made by
Victor Dibia
. Featured on May 24th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Magentic-UI's first launch.