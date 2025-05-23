Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Magentic-UI
Magentic-UI

Magentic-UI

Automate your web tasks while you stay in control
Magentic-UI by Microsoft Research is an open-source human-centered web agent. Collaboratively plan & execute web tasks with AI, featuring co-planning, action guards & plan learning. Built on AutoGen.
Free
Launch tags:
Open SourceArtificial IntelligenceGitHub

Meet the team

Magentic-UI gallery image
Magentic-UI gallery image
Magentic-UI gallery image
Magentic-UI gallery image
Magentic-UI gallery image
Magentic-UI gallery image
Magentic-UI gallery image
Magentic-UI gallery image
Magentic-UI gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Magentic-UI
Magentic-UI
Automate your web tasks while you stay in control
77
Points
Point chart
2
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Magentic-UI by
Magentic-UI
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in Open Source, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Made by
Victor Dibia
. Featured on May 24th, 2025.
Magentic-UI
is not rated yet. This is Magentic-UI's first launch.