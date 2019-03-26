Mage 🧙♂️ is the first mobile Marketplace for Magic: The Gathering, the largest trading card game in the world with 35M players. The Mage App uses computer vision and machine learning to scan, recognize and price every singe card. 📸
Peer from MageMaker@peer_rich · Co-Founder, CEO of Mage Market
Hello Makers and Shakers! Thank you @katmanalac for hunting! We have started scanning magic cards with 'Snapcardster' two years ago and rebranded to 'Mage' in Y Combinator's W19 batch. As magic players, we've carefully hand-picked the things we want to use and build what's been missing for 25 years: ➡️ Making selling cards incredible easy, fast and secure My cofounder build the computer vision and machine learning in his bachelor thesis in our company and I'm flying back and forth between cities to meet some of the 35M magic players at big tournaments. Our team is 100% magic fans. This has been an incredible journey so far and we'd love to hear your feedback; magic fan or not. 😍 Mana Thanks, Peer from Mage🧙♂️🧙♀️
