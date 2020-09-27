Make more money with your in-app purchases through optimized prices. Mage fully automates simultaneous price testing & optimization for in-app purchases in 170+ app store countries.
Patrick
Maker
Mage Co-Founder
Meow fellow Hunters, we are so excited to be here 🎉. We could not wait any longer to show what we have built in the last couple of months. Price testing for in-app purchases currently sucks. No one wants to deal with several A/B tests over months and app updates. We always wanted a tool that makes price testing for mobile apps easy and fun. Since there is none, we build one. Introducing: Mage. Mage is an in-app purchase optimization service. It's basically a whole automated data science and business intelligence team that you add for 1/100 of the cost to your team! In short: Mage optimizes your in-app purchase prices to grow your revenue. 😻 WHAT MAGE DOES • The Mage SDK collects your sales data for all your products in all different app store countries • Mage analyzes your sales for all products in each country • Mage makes better price recommendations for all your products in each country • You can accept or deny recommendations with a click in the web dashboard • Accepted prices go live to your app without the need of shipping a new app update. Magic! Our mobile SDKs are Open-Source! We currently support iOS, Android and React-Native apps. We also offer a free plan! Estimated setup time is 2-8 hours, depending on your app's complexity. We have an Integration Guide that covers the whole process. 📗 APP MONETIZATION RESSOURCES If you want to read and learn more about monetization strategies for mobile apps, we wrote several articles on that matter: • Dynamic Pricing for mobile Apps • The 4 most powerful user segmentations for in-app purchase pricing • The Best Pricing Strategies for in App-Purchases
