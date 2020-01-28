Discussion
Iouri Khramtsov
Maker
Hi PH! This is Iouri, creator of Maesure. I started working on this because I really needed to know where my time went but couldn't stand using other tools for more than a few days. Pros: * Don't need to remember to start/stop tracking a task * Captures little distractions and task switches * Indirectly reminds you to work on what you're supposed to be working on. Cons: * You may hate being nagged periodically. I've tried to make UX as un-annoying and helpful as possible, but there's a practical limit. * No down-to-the-minute breakdown. Hope you'll enjoy it! iouri
