Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Maesure

Maesure

A time tracker that asks what you're doing every 10 minutes

get it
A different take on personal time tracking!
Maesure asks what you're doing every 10 min (configurable) so you don't have to remember to click any start/stop buttons. Also good for keeping you focused on what you're supposed to be working on.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Iouri Khramtsov
Iouri Khramtsov
Maker
Hi PH! This is Iouri, creator of Maesure. I started working on this because I really needed to know where my time went but couldn't stand using other tools for more than a few days. Pros: * Don't need to remember to start/stop tracking a task * Captures little distractions and task switches * Indirectly reminds you to work on what you're supposed to be working on. Cons: * You may hate being nagged periodically. I've tried to make UX as un-annoying and helpful as possible, but there's a practical limit. * No down-to-the-minute breakdown. Hope you'll enjoy it! iouri
UpvoteShare