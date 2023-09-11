Products
Maekersuite

Maekersuite

Write video scripts 10X faster with AI

With Maekersuite, you can generate 1-15 minute ready-to-record optimised YouTube scripts from content briefs. Discover top content and analyse your niche with our improved Content Explorer and edit scripts interactively with our new Ask-AI feature.
Launched in
Productivity
Social Media
Marketing
 +4 by
Maekersuite
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Our next launch is coming soon. Tell us what feature you want to see in Maekersuite next."

Maekersuite
The makers of Maekersuite
About this launch
Maekersuite
MaekersuiteWrite video scripts 10X faster with AI
Maekersuite by
Maekersuite
was hunted by
Davide Vago
in Productivity, Social Media, Marketing. Made by
Davide Vago
,
Philip Werner
,
Artem Khodakov
and
Felix Quinque
. Featured on September 12th, 2023.
Maekersuite
is not rated yet. This is Maekersuite's first launch.
