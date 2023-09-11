Products
Home
→
Product
→
Maekersuite
Maekersuite
Write video scripts 10X faster with AI
Visit
Upvote 42
50% OFF
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
With Maekersuite, you can generate 1-15 minute ready-to-record optimised YouTube scripts from content briefs. Discover top content and analyse your niche with our improved Content Explorer and edit scripts interactively with our new Ask-AI feature.
Launched in
Productivity
Social Media
Marketing
+4 by
Maekersuite
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Our next launch is coming soon. Tell us what feature you want to see in Maekersuite next."
The makers of Maekersuite
About this launch
Maekersuite
Write video scripts 10X faster with AI
0
reviews
46
followers
Follow for updates
Maekersuite by
Maekersuite
was hunted by
Davide Vago
in
Productivity
,
Social Media
,
Marketing
. Made by
Davide Vago
,
Philip Werner
,
Artem Khodakov
and
Felix Quinque
. Featured on September 12th, 2023.
Maekersuite
is not rated yet. This is Maekersuite's first launch.
Upvotes
42
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report