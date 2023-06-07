Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
This is the latest launch from MadNotes
See MadNotes ’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → MadNotes PRO
MadNotes PRO

MadNotes PRO

Browser's new tab markdown notepad for seamless productivity

Free Options
Embed
MadNotes PRO is a super fast minimalistic notepad with markdown rendering. It opens as the browser homepage so it's always there when you open a new tab. Syncing multiple notes with multiple devices, E2E Encryption, Dark theme, Privacy settings - it has it all
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Productivity
Notes
 by
MadNotes
BugBashes.com
BugBashes.com
Ad
Get giftcards and swag for reporting bugs in new apps

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We'd love your feedback on the app experience and the bugs you might find. This is very important for us. Is MadNotes different from the experience you had so far with other noting apps? Did it improve your productivity? What should we add?"

MadNotes PRO
The makers of MadNotes PRO
About this launch
MadNotes
MadNotes The most convenient markdown notepad, opened in the new tab
0
reviews
45
followers
MadNotes PRO by
MadNotes
was hunted by
Kuba Mikita
in Browser Extensions, Productivity, Notes. Made by
Kuba Mikita
and
Karolina Czapla
. Featured on June 7th, 2023.
MadNotes
is not rated yet. It first launched on December 2nd, 2022.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-