Hunter
guillaume cabane
Today MadKudu is excited to talk about a product I had the chance to try for the last few weeks. I'm happy to introduce you MadKudu for Zapier! I'm a big fan of Zapier because it allows me to automate many things without any technical skills. As a user of lot of tools, I needed to find a way to connect the different tools I use between them. But to determine the best experience I should offer for each prospect, Zapier was not sufficient. Thanks to MadKudu, it solves this pain. Here some of my use case: - Qualify webinar leads and send them to my sales team to intervene if they see qualified leads - Automatically send email outreach campaigns to our best leads from a form fill on our website - Create leads our CRM and assign them with a score for our sales team to prioritize on, from a form fill on our website And so much more!
Maker
Hi fellow hunters, Thanks @guillaumecabane for hunting us :) Marketers are on average using more than 12 different tools, and some are using 31 tools to manage campaigns and data. And integrating data between those tools became one of the biggest priorities for many companies. Thanks to Zapier, it has become simpler to connect the dots between the different platform and tools. With more than 1200+ web app in their store, you can connect any tool to anything. The problem that we've seen across a dozen of our customers, though, is that they would usually end up with many not so great leads everywhere. That's why MadKudu for Zapier has been created. You can now score every lead you capture before sending it to your favorite tool. You will be able to determine the best experience you should offer for each prospect across the entire buyer journey. Zapier brings the connections and MadKudu brings the intelligence Let us know if you have any questions!
excited to try it out!!
Zapier is a mandatory tool. To know that we can now mix Zapier + MadKudu is really great news!
