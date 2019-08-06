MadKudu for Google Sheets
Get predictions about your target market in Google Sheets
#5 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Hunter
guillaume cabane
I've been using MadKudu for 5 years, @mention , @segmentio, @drift ! I've tested 5 or more other lead scoring platforms. Some are good, some are crap. @madkudu is great. 🙌 But today I want to talk about a product I had the chance to try for the last few weeks. I'm happy to introduce you MadKudu for Google Sheets! We all handle from time to time spreadsheets to do our marketing or outbound campaigns. And it's really painful to manage, sort the data in an efficient way. With this addon, I can qualify leads or accounts directly on Google Sheets in one click! I know in a few seconds what account is valuable and I can make the right choice in a few seconds. I used this tool in 3 ways: - It allowed me to spend less time to know which event I need to go - It allowed me to know who I'd like to talk to during the event - It allowed me to prioritize my outbound sales **Better lead scoring, for better marketing, right in your Google Sheets. It's that simple.** Questions?
UpvoteShare
Maker
Thanks Guillaume! For the past few weeks we've been beta testing the new MadKudu for Google Sheets! We've been amazed by the number of use cases our users have found for it: Decide which event to attend by scoring their attendees Score a large list of leads before loading the best ones to your CRM Prioritize who you'd like to talk to at a given conference ... We're excited to see what else you come up with. Let us know if you have any questions!
UpvoteShare