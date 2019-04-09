Made by We features a co-working, retail space that showcases products created by members of the We community, as well as a full café provided by Bluestone Lane.
Andrea HernándezHunter@iiiitsandrea · Founder, Pretty Eats
With Made by We, WeWork is entering a civic space, it's the company's attempt of building it's own town square, shaped by members and products of the WeWork community.
