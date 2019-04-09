Log InSign up
Come together to work, grow, support mission-driven products

Made by We features a co-working, retail space that showcases products created by members of the We community, as well as a full café provided by Bluestone Lane.
WeWork parent company The We Company opens New York retail spaceCo-working company WeWork, which recently rebranded as The We Company, has opened a store and public workspace in New York City and is exploring more real-estate ventures. The We Company's Made by We retail space, cafe and workplace in the Flatiron neighbourhood, which can be used by anyone without the need for a membership.
The We Company Debuts Made by We - NewsroomToday, The We Company is debuting Made by We. Located at 902 Broadway in New York's bustling Flatiron neighborhood, Made by We offers the best of The We Company's diverse and vibrant community-all open to the public, no membership required.
Andrea Hernández
With Made by We, WeWork is entering a civic space, it's the company's attempt of building it's own town square, shaped by members and products of the WeWork community.
