Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Macroscope 2
Macroscope 2
Turn your iPhone into a microscope
Visit
Upvote 13
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Capture macroscopic detail with your iPhone you wouldn't believe is possible with an iPhone! Just check the compatibility in the app description before downloading!
Launched in
iOS
Photography
Apple
by
Macroscope 2
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Macroscope 2
So good you will think your iPhone is a Microscope!
0
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
Macroscope 2 by
Macroscope 2
was hunted by
Don Vuckovic
in
iOS
,
Photography
,
Apple
. Made by
Don Vuckovic
. Featured on October 29th, 2024.
Macroscope 2
is not rated yet. This is Macroscope 2's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report