  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Macroscope 2
    Macroscope 2

    Macroscope 2

    Turn your iPhone into a microscope

    Payment Required
    Capture macroscopic detail with your iPhone you wouldn't believe is possible with an iPhone! Just check the compatibility in the app description before downloading!
    Launched in
    iOS
    Photography
    Apple
     by
    Macroscope 2
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Affinity Designer 2
    About this launch
    Macroscope 2
    Macroscope 2So good you will think your iPhone is a Microscope!
    0
    reviews
    13
    followers
    Macroscope 2 by
    Macroscope 2
    was hunted by
    Don Vuckovic
    in iOS, Photography, Apple. Made by
    Don Vuckovic
    . Featured on October 29th, 2024.
    Macroscope 2
    is not rated yet. This is Macroscope 2's first launch.
    Upvotes
    13
    Vote chart
    Comments
    2
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -