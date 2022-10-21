Products
Macrometa
Macrometa
Build real-time apps and APIs in minutes - not months
Macrometa is a Global Data Network (GDN) and edge development platform offering a Global Data Mesh, Complex Event Processing engine, with In-Region Data Protection.
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
Data & Analytics
,
Database
by
Macrometa
About this launch
Macrometa
Build real-time apps and APIs in minutes - not months
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Macrometa by
Macrometa
was hunted by
Chrissie Buchanan
in
Developer Tools
,
Data & Analytics
,
Database
. Made by
durga public1
and
Chetan Venkatesh
. Featured on October 25th, 2022.
Macrometa
is not rated yet. This is Macrometa's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#62
