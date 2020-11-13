macOS Big Sur Icons by Elias

Get all your favourite app icons ready for macOS Big Sur with this community led and open source project. Download all the icons or make your own with the downloadable templates and submit them on macOSicons.com
This started last summer when I made just over 20 icons, until I decided to build a website for them, make it open source and invite other to collaborate. All the icons had to be added through pull requests on GitHub until 1000+ icons and 60+ pull requests later, I decided to add a built in submission system directly from the website. Enjoy! 😁 And if anyone is curious, I used Adobe's Coral Spectrum web components library to build the UI, and Firebase for the backend. Follow me on Twitter @elrumo to learn more about its development,
