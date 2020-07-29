  1. Home
  2.  → macintosh.js

macintosh.js

A 1991 Macintosh in an app - for Windows, Linux, and macOS

I put an entire Macintosh Quadra with Mac OS 8.1 into an Electron app, together with a bunch of apps and games. It runs on... JavaScript.
This is a toy, but you can transfer files in and out, mount disk images, and time-travel back to the 90ies.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Kristin Vargas
This is so cool. I literally have a mini Oregon trail and die everytime....
UpvoteShare