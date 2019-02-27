Macify allows you to turn any site into a customizable and distributable macOS application.
Turn your site into an app for your customers, or turn a site into an independent instance for distribution within your organization.
Binyamin GoldmanMakerPro@bzg0515 · Founder and CEO of BZG Inc.
Hi ProductHunt! I am incredibly excited to be launching Macify - our new enterprise product that allows customers to turn websites into distributable, customizable, and native macOS applications. Macify apps are powered by the Unite 2 browser, enabling support for lightweight and secure apps built on WebKit 2. They can be customized to order - with embedded scripts and design changes should you choose. We see two major use cases for this product - 1) Distributing isolated instances of third-party services within your organization (example: an Intercom app separate from your browser) 2) An easy alternative to building full-scale macOS app that can be created in hours and distributed in minutes (which is also certainly a better user experience than Electron apps in my opinion). If you are interested - mention you saw our ProductHunt page when you contact us and we'll give you a discount until the end of March!
