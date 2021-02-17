  1. Home
Machine Learning Flashcards

Master key concepts of machine learning swiftly & enjoyably

A deck of Machine Learning Flashcards that will help you learn and revise fast and efficiently.
If you have started learning machine learning and want some something that help you memorize the concept then this is for you !!
2 Reviews5.0/5
XpertUp Labs
Making buzzwords easier to understand
Get these ML Flashcards now and embark on to the journey of becoming a Machine Learning Expert. Topics Covered in Flashcard: 1. AI vs Machine Learning vs Supervised Learning vs Unsupervised Learning vs Reinforcement Learning 2. Machine Learning Pipeline 3. Supervised Learning Flow 4. Unsupervised Learning Flow 5. Reinforcement Learning Flow 6. Linear Regression 7. Logistic Regression 8. Support Vector Machine 9. KNN Classifier 10. Naive Bayes Classifier 11. Decision Tree 12. Random Forest 13. Ensemble Method 14. K-Means Clustering 15. Perceptron 16. Activation Function 17. Model Fitting 18. Bias and Variance 19. Bias-Variance Tradeoff 20. Data Splitting 21. K-Fold Validation 22. Data Augmentation 23. L1 / L2 Regularization 24. Principal Component Analysis 25. Confusion Matrix
Tanmay Rauth
Loves building ML Products
Seems to be promising product !!!
Ankit Shaw
Building efficient learning tools.
We have been looking to make CS learning easy and fun. With so much clutter around, flashcards based active recall techniques are best to memorise concepts. So we ended up creating this cool Machine Learning Flashcards for software engineers and CS university graduates.
Pranav Parab
Avid reader
Great product!! would really be helpfully for beginners who are just stepping into domains like ML and AI
Ankit Shaw
@pranav_parab Glad you liked it. Let us know if you have any feedback or something we can improve.
Schezeen Fazulbhoy
.
A very well researched and cohesive product!! Would come handy for anyone wishing to brush up on core ML concepts in a way and interactive way!! Love it :'))
Tanmay Rauth
@schezeen_fazulbhoy Glad that you liked it. Would love to hear some feedback so that we can improve our next versions :)
