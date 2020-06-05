  1. Home
MacDroid

Probably the best way to transfer data between Mac & Android

#3 Product of the DayToday
MacDroid is a reliable and easy-to-use app developed for users of Mac computers and Android gadgets. Transfer your photos, music, videos, and whole folders via USB cable. The app also allows editing Android files on Mac without even transferring them.
Hi everybody, I'm proud to present MacDroid - our new app for transferring files between Mac and Android. We've decided to make our own solution when I tried to connect my old Android phone to my MacBook with several apps but failed. Since then the idea of a stable app with a smooth connection and maximum support of Android devices started to grow. And now we have MacDroid that is reliable and easy to use. MacDroid does the only thing - connects Mac and Android, but it does it perfectly! Your feedback will be highly appreciated.
Great job! Wish you luck with the product and congrats on launch!
