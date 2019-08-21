Maccy
Hey there, Product Hunters! I'm Alex, a software engineer who loves open-source. I've built Maccy as I was struggling to find a decent alternative to a popular clipboard manager Parcellite. I used it for a long time while I was on Linux and it was awesome: lightweight, fast, intuitive, and with powerful search features. As I moved to Mac - there was nothing that could match what I got used to. Some of the clipboard managers were too basic and lacked essential features, while others were too overwhelming and unnecessary functionality. Some of them were pricy and didn't offer much in return. I ended up writing my clipboard manager. I designed it to be non-obtrusive, intuitive, fast, lightweight, and to look and feel native to macOS.
