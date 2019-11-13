Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Macbook Pro 16"
Macbook Pro 16"
The most powerful Macbook with a new keyboard
Mac
Hardware
+ 2
A pro for the pros. The new MacBook Pro is the most powerful MacBook ever. It features an immersive 16-inch Retina display, up to an 8-core processor, next-generation graphics, and up to 64GB of memory. Also, it comes with a brand new keyboard.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
15 minutes ago
16" Macbook Pro First Impressions!
Hands on with the 16" Macbook Pro, the newest best Apple laptop! MKBHD Merch: http://shop.MKBHD.com Video Gear I use: http://kit.com/MKBHD/video-gear#recom... Tech I'm using right now: https://www.amazon.com/shop/MKBHD Intro Track: Whoa Whoa Whoa - Logic Playlist of MKBHD Intro music: https://goo.gl/B3AWV5 ~ http://twitter.com/MKBHD http://instagram.com/MKBHD http://facebook.com/MKBHD
Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro is here and it has a good keyboard
Apple has launched a new 16-inch MacBook Pro today, available for pre-order now and in stores later this week. The starting price of $2,399 is the same price as the previous 15-inch MacBook Pro, which this one replaces. It has new processors, better speakers, and (obviously) a larger screen.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
1 Review
5.0/5
Amrith Shanbhag
Hunter
It's finally here! New keyboard! 🤩
Upvote
Share
15 minutes ago
Send