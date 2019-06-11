Macbook Prices by Performance
Find the cost effective Macbook for your needs
#5 Product of the DayToday
Reviews
Discussion
Maker
Batın Eryılmaz
👨🏼💻 I was looking for the best mac I could buy with my limited budget. Then I started to make table in Excel. 😲 I realized Mac mini (Late 2014) has better score(per dollar) then MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2018). So I decided to buy Mac mini. 😇 I thought I could make this for everyone. To help people to decide which mac that they should buy. 😊 You should check it out.
1 UpvoteShare
Thank you for making this app! It makes it easy to compare all MACs.
1 UpvoteShare
If you are technically inclined, custom made PC to run Mac is always best. There are various sellers who sell them for video editing. Perfectly compatible. I am done with Apples for the 1% pricing scheme.
1 UpvoteShare
Maker
I am sort of the latest version guy. Whenever there is a new MacBook or mac, I cannot help myself to add the mac in cart in apple.com and go to the last order page :)))) I am constantly looking to upgrade my mac to get better performance. I always ask what is the best mac to buy for 2000 USD. And sometimes mac mini is better then MacBook. I wished that there can be a table that we can see see the performance per dollar. Thanks for @batin_eryilmaz building it...
UpvoteShare
Maker
This product is very basic. I am open to hear your ideas to improve it
UpvoteShare