  1. Home
  2.  → Mac Pro Saddlebag

Mac Pro Saddlebag

Feel like a cowboy with a saddlebag for your Mac Pro

Turn your Mac Pro into a workhorse. Keep multi-sized accessories centrally located with the Mac Pro Gear Saddle.
Store your Magic Keyboard with numeric keypad, Magic Mouse, headphones, and other tech in this gorgeous, handcrafted leather organizer.
Mac Pro saddlebag brings some Old West flair to your $6,000 computerIf you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. If you want to add a Wild West aesthetic to the extremely pricey yet powerful Mac Pro, there's now a leather saddle you can buy for $399 to give it that cowboy vibe, as spotted by .
You Can Saddle Up Your Mac Pro For $400 but You Still Can't Ride ItIf you're willing to spend $6,000+ for a properly spec'd Mac Pro, and another $400 to upgrade the tower with wheels, then another $400 is just another drop in a deep bucket to give your new computing workhorse a proper leather saddle.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment