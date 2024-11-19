Launches
Mac Pet
A menu bar pet that wakes and sleeps as you work
Transform your menu bar into a cozy home for an adorable pixel pet. Your new companion walks along while you're active and curls up to sleep when you take breaks. Pick from cats and dogs in various colors to match your style.
Launched in
Productivity
Pets
Menu Bar Apps
by
About this launch
was hunted by
Toby Miller
in
Productivity
,
Pets
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Toby Miller
. Featured on November 20th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Mac Pet's first launch.
Upvotes
47
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
