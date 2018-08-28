Featured at Techcrunch Disrupt and iDate, M8 is AI-enabled relationship matchmaking platform powered by human matchmakers who are your friends.
At M8, we recruit and reward your friends to become your “virtual wingman” who vouch for you via written personal endorsements and then introduce you to the eligible singles in their friend network.
Pros:
Detailed preferences & profile, which can allow for better & more efficient matches. Great UI. Can't wait to see when this gets traction
Cons:
A few bugs. Once there's a broader pool of users, more potential matches will be available.
Great use of A.I. and human engagement. Gamification and rewards are interesting and next level compared to other relationship apps.ABChrisLee has used this product for one day.
