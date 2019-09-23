M-Journal simply scrapes Wikipedia’s API for whatever you’re looking for, re-formats the content in the style of an old PDF, and generates a citation that your teacher will never suspect.
Made by MSCHF.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Daniel Greenberg
Maker
Pro
In September of 2018, we dropped Times Newer Roman. Having been featured in over 80 major media outlets, downloaded by hundreds of thousands of students, and featured on Good Morning America, it is safe to say the project took off! Now in September of 2019, we are dropping yet another project to make students’ lives easier. Meet M-Journal. With M-Journal, students can turn any Wikipedia page into an academic journal paper that they can then cite for their school paper. For example, if you are writing a paper on Napoleon, prior to M-Journal you couldn’t use anything from his Wikipedia page. But now, with M-Journal, you can get a journal article entitled The Complete History of Napoleon, that you can then use in your paper and cite. Students already use Wikipedia to learn everything they need for most classes; we're just easing that friction. This also shines a light on the greater problem with academia - how insanely overpriced textbooks are when all the information is on Wikipedia. This is simply satire on the entire academic system disguised in the form of a smart, hacky, utility in a way only MSCHF could deliver. This is also our wink and nod to every student everywhere... we get your struggle, and we support it. We want students to spend less time trying to find good sources to cite and spend more time writing good papers and learning. Like Times Newer Roman, we are cutting down on the number of extra steps students need to take to be successful.
Upvote (1)Share