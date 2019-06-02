lyrics.rip
#3 Product of the DayToday
lyrics.rip uses markov chains to generate real sounding lyrics for ANY artist on the internet.
Samarth JajooMaker@jajoosam
@thesephist and I pulled an all nighter, coding 6 hours straight on repl.it's Multiplayer mode to make lyrics.rip! We were just playing around but were mindblown when the lyrics sounded pretty real for each individual artist 🤯 Oh and there's a super neat Save button y'all can use to get an image to share lyrics to your stories. Go check it out 🚀
LinusMaker@thesephist
One cool thing about lyrics.rip is that it's not only built on repl.it, but hosted entirely on repl.it! You can go fork it at https://lyrics.rip/__repl and customize + build your own 👍 (You'll need an API key from https://page.rest for the full experience) We used... - Torus (https://github.com/thesephist/torus) on the frontend to build a quick component based UI without a build step. - SimpleAnalytics for analytics - Express/Node.js backend - Page.rest for HTML scraping (for lyrics) - and obviously, Repl.it for hosting and deployment 🚀
Danny Postma@dannypostmaa · Founder of Landingfolio.com
"Zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone, zone," - Kanye West Seems accurate! 😂
Samarth JajooMaker@jajoosam
@dannypostmaa that's yeezy for you hahahah 😅
