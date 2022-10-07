Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
LyricFluent
LyricFluent
Learn Spanish with music
Visit
Upvote 21
1 week free trial
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Learn Spanish the fun way by listening to latin music.
Music is repetitive, interesting, and always gets stuck in your head. These are the perfect ingredients for language learning content!
Launched in
Music
,
Education
,
Languages
+1 by
LyricFluent
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
LyricFluent
Learn Spanish with music
0
reviews
36
followers
Follow for updates
LyricFluent by
LyricFluent
was hunted by
Marcel Moraru
in
Music
,
Education
,
Languages
. Made by
Marcel Moraru
. Featured on October 8th, 2022.
LyricFluent
is not rated yet. This is LyricFluent's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
10
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#209
Report