Lyrical Letters

Listen to a sequence of notes and play them back in the correct order to form a word. Learn to play music, improve vocabulary, keep your kids occupied, train your ears to hear notes. Possibilities are endless. Part Simon. Part word match. Part dictionary.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
AngieHunter@angeliquesocial · Founder of YourApparel
This app was featured on the Apple Store recently. Not only is this app a way to learn how to play the keyboard en get acquainted with notes, but it's also a word game at the same time. If you are a word game fanatic who likes music, this game might be for you!
Upvote Share·