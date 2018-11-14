Lympo is making the world healthier by rewarding people for exercising and leading healthier lives. With the help of blockchain technology and fitness gamification, people are rewarded with LYM crypto tokens, just for completing walking and running challenges. These tokens have real value and can be used to purchase sporting goods.
Former Estonian Prime Minister Becomes Blockchain Startup AdvisorA former Estonian prime minister has signed on as an advisor to a blockchain startup that wants to encourage people to exercise more. Taavi Rõivas, who ran the Estonian government as prime minister from 2014 to 2016 and currently serves as a member of the country's parliament, has joined cryptocurrency startup Lympo as chairman of its supervisory board.
Caroline Wozniacki Looks To Blockchain To Raise Her Business ProfileComing off her Australian Open victory in January and poised to compete for the title at Wimbledon, Caroline Wozniacki is taking time in between the Grand Slam stops to pursue a different endeavor: blockchain. According to Forbes, Wozniacki is an ambassador for Lympo, a blockchain-based app that gives users rewards for tracking and accomplishing fitness goals based on data from connected health apps and wearables.
Dirk Nowitzki Has Savage Roasting In Message To Mark Cuban 😱💀😂If there's one thing you can say about Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki and his battle with Father Time, it's that the 40-year-old is aging as gracefully as one can. The Mavs big man has always been open about his rather advanced age and has proven it yet again by roasting himself anew.
With new app, Mavs fans could earn tickets for working outMavericks fans could get tickets in exchange for exercise through the team's new partnership with Lithuanian blockchain app Lympo. The app aims to encourage healthy lifestyles by enabling users to earn tokens for working out and being active.
Lympo, a blockchain company, explains why it partnered with Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks - Dallas Business JournalThe Dallas-Fort Worth region is home to double the number of residents than the entire country of Lithuania. But even though the European country has a population of less than 3 million, it boasts a rich history of producing NBA players.
Tennis Star Endorses 'Lympo': A New Era of Celebrity Blockchain Endorsements? | Finance MagnatesTennis star Caroline Wozniacki has been named as the global ambassador of 'Lympo', a blockchain-based app that incentivizes exercise and good health practices with LYM tokens. Wozniacki was recently named by Forbes as the most influential female athlete in the world.
Lithuanian Marathon Uses Cryptocurrency to Reward Its RunnersLast Sunday, more than 15,000 runners made their way through the streets of Lithuania's capital city on their way to finishing the Vilnius Marathon and its accompanying races. Four thousand of those runners were using Lympo Run to track their race, which rewarded them in cryptocurrency for hitting their fitness goals.
Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavericks, Lympo (LYM) Blockchain Fitness App Team UpLympo, a fitness app, has recently announced its partnership with the Dallas Mavericks, as a way of providing fitness fanatics who use the app with a wide range of benefits to take advantage of.
Former Prime Minister of Estonia Becomes New Chairman of Blockchain Startup Lympo - Blockchain NewsShare with: Estonian Blockchain startup Lympo, a dynamic new company that rewards sports enthusiasts for completing fitness challenges on its app, has pulled the former Prime Minister of Estonia, Taavi Rõivas, to their team and he will be joining as the new chairman of the company's Supervisory Board.
〈區塊鏈大應用〉健身活動遊戲化 Lympo推區塊鏈代幣獎勵 - Yahoo奇摩新聞區塊鏈技術公司 Lympo 推出一種針對健身產業的新行銷技術方法。通過發布加密代幣獎勵，讓健身活動遊戲化和以鼓勵人們持續進行健身鍛煉。
Game, Set And Blockchain For Tennis Superstar Caroline WozniackiCaroline Wozniacki is the No 2 tennis player in the world and in January won the Australian Open; her first Grand Slam victory. It was a huge achievement as her form struggled after the very public break-up with 5ft 8 inches tall golf star Rory Mcllory.
- Pros:
Easy and clear app to useCons:
Some bugs found and reported. Team is communicating and fixing all reports
Been using for a month. Its kinda addictive to see challenges every morning and complete them during the day :DDalia Adomaitiene has used this product for one month.
Dalia Adomaitiene@dalia_
Have been following this project for a while. Congrats on hosting first crypto marathon in the world and best of luck on your official launch in the U.S. this Friday!
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
How does the app decide how much you get paid?
Gintautas NekrošiusMaker@gintautas_nekrosius · CMO at Lympo
@aaronoleary Every challenge has predetermined amount of tokens for completing it. For now, the challenges are set up manually by us, so we decide how much the challenge is worth. In the future, we will implement functionality, so the companies or other 3rd parties can create challenges.
