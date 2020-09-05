  1. Home
  2.  → Lyket

Lyket

Instantly add clap/like/vote buttons to your static website

#3 Product of the DayToday
Lyket is the easiest and quickest way to engage your audience while maintaining their privacy. In just a few minutes you can add out-of-the-box like, clap and vote buttons to your website and start receiving feedback right away. No sign-up required!
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
PrimerFounder of Division 77
Couple of typos on the site. That sorta thing really detracts from credibility. In your testimonial you have “The SUSPANCE is killing me” I’m sure you mean “suspense” Also in your intro you mention “show your work to the WORD”. I’m sure you mean “world”
Upvote (1)
Share
Souljuse
Maker
🎈
Full-stack developer @ DatoCMS & Lyket
@mickc79 Thanks for the tips!
Upvote
Share
Souljuse
Maker
🎈
Full-stack developer @ DatoCMS & Lyket
@mickc79 Just fixed the typos!
Upvote
Share
Stefano VernaCEO @ DatoCMS
This is definitely interesting, especially from a privacy/own-your-data point of view. I hate crappy Facebook buttons. And Medium too, with their awful registration wall. Static blogs make a lot of sense. You can host everything on Vercel/Netlify, without the fear of your Wordpress installation being hacked. Well done, waiting for the API key to try it out!
Upvote (1)
Share
Souljuse
Maker
🎈
Full-stack developer @ DatoCMS & Lyket
@steffoz definitely! Facebook and Medium aren't really an alternative if you want the reactions you receive to be "yours". And most people do not want to register to a third-party service to vote or like a post
Upvote (1)
Share
Souljuse
Maker
🎈
Full-stack developer @ DatoCMS & Lyket
Well well, hi! I have been working for a web agency for 2 years, creating static sites mostly, and I spent another 2 years working for a headless CMS. That thought me a few things. The headless world is awesome, JAMstack is the key but without a server you can miss a lot of fun. Especially when it comes to user engagement. A simple like button is a great deal for a blog or for a saas or e-commerce but a pain to develop if you are going fully serverless. So I created Lyket! I appreciate any kind of feedback and I'd be happy to answer questions!
Upvote (1)
Share
PrimerFounder of Division 77
I assume this doesn’t need to be used on a static site? I’d be interested in trying this on one of my products simply as a time saving exercise so I don’t need to build my own “like” functionality... again.
Upvote
Share
Souljuse
Maker
🎈
Full-stack developer @ DatoCMS & Lyket
@mickc79 Sure you can use it even if you don't have a static website! I guess the first target for Lyket that came to my mind is people that do not want to build up a server just to store some likes, but I guess I was wrong :D
Upvote
Share