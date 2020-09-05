discussion
PrimerFounder of Division 77
Couple of typos on the site. That sorta thing really detracts from credibility. In your testimonial you have “The SUSPANCE is killing me” I’m sure you mean “suspense” Also in your intro you mention “show your work to the WORD”. I’m sure you mean “world”
This is definitely interesting, especially from a privacy/own-your-data point of view. I hate crappy Facebook buttons. And Medium too, with their awful registration wall. Static blogs make a lot of sense. You can host everything on Vercel/Netlify, without the fear of your Wordpress installation being hacked. Well done, waiting for the API key to try it out!
Well well, hi! I have been working for a web agency for 2 years, creating static sites mostly, and I spent another 2 years working for a headless CMS. That thought me a few things. The headless world is awesome, JAMstack is the key but without a server you can miss a lot of fun. Especially when it comes to user engagement. A simple like button is a great deal for a blog or for a saas or e-commerce but a pain to develop if you are going fully serverless. So I created Lyket! I appreciate any kind of feedback and I'd be happy to answer questions!
I assume this doesn’t need to be used on a static site? I’d be interested in trying this on one of my products simply as a time saving exercise so I don’t need to build my own “like” functionality... again.