👋 I'm Hardeep, the founder of Lyfcoach. A couple of years ago I found myself struggling to make sense of my finances . I knew I wanted to do well financially but I had no written down goals and I’d never written down all my assets / debts. I was almost certain there was room for improvement. I wanted some friendly advice but didn’t feel comfortable sharing my financial info with friends or family. I built Lyfcoach to create (i) somewhere people can write down their finances and goals and (ii) a safe environment where people can anonymously get feedback from others. To add further insights, Lyfcoach curate's financial and motivational content from across the web from sources such as Twitter, CNBC, Bloomberg, Ted and more. The Lyfcoach iPhone app 📱 is available to download on the App Store and we’re looking to build an Android version in the near future. This is the start of our journey and we want to keep adding more features to make personal finance more fun and engaging! We look forward to your feedback. Many thanks Hardeep 🙏
