Home
→
Product
→
lxi.ai
Ranked #17 for today
lxi.ai
Document question answering using ChatGPT
Uploads documents so you can ask ChatGPT questions about the information they contain. Documents are saved to build a personal library of relevant information, and lxi can tell you which documents are used to derive the answer.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
,
Search
by
lxi.ai
The makers of lxi.ai
About this launch
lxi.ai
Document question answering using ChatGPT
0
reviews
10
followers
lxi.ai by
lxi.ai
was hunted by
Devin
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
,
Search
. Made by
Devin
. Featured on March 18th, 2023.
lxi.ai
is not rated yet. This is lxi.ai's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
3
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#285
