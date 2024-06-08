Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Luxi.Ai
Luxi.Ai
AI Fashion Assistance
Visit
Upvote 11
1 month free
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Redefining Fashion, Luxi.ai leverages advanced AI, LLMs, and diffusion models to offer the ultimate shopping experience for both users and businesses.
Launched in
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
Luxi.Ai
Render
Ad
Build, deploy, and scale your apps with unparalleled ease.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Luxi.Ai
AI Fashion Assistance
0
reviews
12
followers
Follow for updates
Luxi.Ai by
Luxi.Ai
was hunted by
Khash
in
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Khash
,
Bahador AMINI
and
Navid Arabi
. Featured on June 9th, 2024.
Luxi.Ai
is not rated yet. This is Luxi.Ai's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report