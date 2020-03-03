Luxe Projects
Hey Product Hunt, Thank you for checking out Luxe Projects! Our marketplace is curated to make sure all listings are quality additions. Luxe Projects is your destination for high-quality projects available for sale. We have exclusives, staff picks, and even some pretty good deals! Our staff works around the clock to make sure the site stays fresh with new and worthwhile content. Also, if you need help selling your own project Luxe Projects can help you with that! On top of advertising your sale on our marketplace we'll also advertise your sale on Twitter and our newsletter, and across our network of partner sites which gets over 40,000 views a month at the time of writing. Now you're probably wondering why you should trust me to get your project sold. It's simple: I do this all the time. I have sold many of my personal projects and a big stake in one of my businesses also, so I've been around the block and know what it takes to get your project sold. If you have any questions please hit the chat button on our site. Let's answer this now: How is Luxe Projects different from sites like 1KProjects? For starters we don't charge you to see your offers, instead we take a commission fee out of the total amount of money you get if we sell your project for you. Also - We don't just list your project for sale we act as a salesman for you and try to get your project sold. That's where the sales commission comes in: your success is our success.
Awesome work dalton. I love the design!
