→
Luxa CSS
Luxa CSS
A minimalist CSS framework.
A lightweight solution
Simple and focused, its goal is to provide a lightweight solution that can be easily implemented in any development context.
1 Review
5.0/5
Maria Vitória Barbosa Melo
🎈
Photographer and grafic designer
It's amazing! I think that's the future of design: do more with less.
2h
