Luup (Pre-Release Beta on iOS & Android)
Luup (Pre-Release Beta on iOS & Android)
An app for hybrid teams that makes every day your best day.
🏷 Free
Productivity
Ditch the traditional 9-5 office experience and go hybrid with Luup. Share your hybrid work schedule, stay in the luup with your teammates, and get recommendations on the best days to head into the office.
