Lupus Online
Lupus Online
Play Werewolf with your friends and online players.
Android
iPhone
+ 3
Lupus Online lets you play Werewolf (Mafia, Lupus in Fabula) with your friends and other players from your phone!
Use the chat to discuss with other players and discover who is the werewolf. Watch your matches' statistics and improve your strategy.
an hour ago
Luca Virgili
Hi everyone! We are currently developing this app and we would like some comments about our idea. Every feedback will be really appreciated.
2 hours ago
