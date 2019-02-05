Log InSign up
An Employee card for lunch breaks, available in France 🇫🇷

Lunchr is an employee credit card and app that allows employees to pay for their required meal with this card, as opposed to the old way of using Lunch vouchers. You can also use the app to split the bill

Around the web
Index Ventures leads $34 million round for France's LunchrLunchr announced today that it has raised a round of $34 million in venture capital as it seeks to disrupt the French market for corporate meal benefits. The round was led by Index Ventures, but also includes money from Daphni, Idinvest, and Kima Ventures.
VentureBeatChris O'Brien
Lunchr grabs $34 million for its corporate lunch cardFrench startup Lunchr is raising a $34 million funding round (€30 million) from Index Ventures, with existing investors Daphni, Idinvest and Kima Ventures also participating. The company had already raised $13 million 7 months ago (€11 million). In France, companies of a certain size have to suppor...
TechCrunch

Thomas Menelle
Thomas Menelle@thomas_menelle · Half a cartesian
Smart & well executed. 👍
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Would love to see this expand to other countries .
