Najeeb Khan
Maker
Hey PH! 👋 Are you feeling like you're by yourself alone these days? Especially if you're isolated at home... I know how you feel. ***But first, I gotta give a shoutout to @robjama for hunting Lunch Together! 🙌 I'm Najeeb and I'm excited to share my latest project with you all! I know it's a difficult time to be a founder right now. It seems like everywhere we turn it's panic and anxiety causing news. If you're running a business, it's even more difficult. Only other founders can relate. It's it can really busy for a lot, lunch is the only downtime and since we can't get out of the house to meet like-minded people who are our neighbors, I created Lunch Together 🎉 Chat-roulette but for lunch and with verified people! We need the power of community now more than ever. It's something that makes you feel that you're never truly alone. Let's be alone together! I'd love to know how to make it much better, any tips?
