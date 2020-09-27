Lunch Roulette
Collaboration by grouping coworkers randomly for lunch.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Mehmet Perk
Makerproduct @ Siemens Mobility
Some Facts: - People working in silos (based on proximity, gender, or cultural background) in companies, and work is done sequentially instead of collaboratively. The collaborative output is not performing due to the lack of interaction - Ineffective collaboration due to the fact that people are connecting only with the same cultural or ethnic background (not inclusive). Companies don’t run at full capacity. There is more to expect from collaborating and motivated teams. - The actions companies take to solve this, most often don’t work in long term. Almost all of them require proactive action, which introverts don’t always take. and the events which are usually suggested are not accepted by everyone. - Although problems of collaboration are recognized as an onboarding issue, these are very often not resolved. Employees are willing to collaborate during onboarding because they are in their probationary period and they are new to the company. Right after the onboarding, reality sets in; barriers and silos become evident. We provide a Slack app that is grouping coworkers together "randomly" for lunch or any other occasion. We help companies improve: - Productivity in organizations by connecting coworkers of different departments and help them to align or share knowledge quicker and more often in future works, - Inclusivity by having blind lunch groups, - Onboarding by building a culture of human connection. Try it out, we'd like to hear feedbacks.
Share
Upvote (1)