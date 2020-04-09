Discussion
Dominik Posmyk
Maker
Hi everyone! 👋 In order to help our favourite places in these extremely difficult times, we made a site where any restaurant, cafe, hairdresser, beautician, theatre or any other service provider can easily start offering digital vouchers online in as little as 20 minutes! Customers receive vouchers via email. Merchants get a simple web tool to manage and keep track of all their sold vouchers. We launched 2 weeks ago and more than 100 places are already selling vouchers on Lunch Next! 🔥🔥🔥 Please tell your friends and your favourite local places who could also use such a service! 🙏 Languages supported so far: 🇬🇧 🇪🇸 🇩🇪 🇵🇱 🇨🇿(more coming soon...)
