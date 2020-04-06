Lunch Money 2.0
Hello Product Hunt 👋! My name is Jen and I'm the one-woman team behind Lunch Money. Quick backstory I started working on Lunch Money as a digital nomad in Fukuoka, Japan in January 2019 (more about that here). Fast-forward 8 months later, I launched Lunch Money into the wild to take on big names like Mint and YNAB. What's new? Since our first feature on Product Hunt 7 months ago, we've matured a lot as a product and added a slew of new core features including: 💥 Fully customizable Rules Engine to automate your workflow 💥 Developer API for your own tools and plug-ins 💥 CSV-based transaction importing tool 💥 Query Tool to run analytics against your transactions 👉 See why users choose Lunch Money, in their own words! 👈 Pricing & Product Hunt Promo Lunch Money offers pricing in both USD and CAD. Both monthly & yearly subscriptions are available. Use code PH2020 to get 25% off your first annual subscription! (Pst- if you sign up today, the code will be automatically applied!) Quick FAQ Is my bank supported for automatic imports? We use Plaid to automatically import transactions from most US & Canadian banks. If you're outside of this region, I encourage you to check out our CSV import tool or look into building your own integration with our API. Almost 40% of our users are outside of US & Canada, so these have proven to be sustainable methods for getting transactions into Lunch Money! Is there a mobile app? The short answer is "not yet". Since we are a small development team of 1, our current biggest strength is speed of iteration. Once we introduce a new platform, our development cycles will get drastically longer. We're focused on rounding out the core product more before we put effort into a mobile app. But it's definitely coming soon :) Thank you for considering Lunch Money! Feel free to comment below, reach out to me via Twitter (@lunchbag or @lunchmoney_app) or email jen@lunchmoney.app. I'd love to hear what you think! 😄
I'm a YNAB user (that just happens to be what I use), but I have tried lunch money. I can't express how well built and smooth the entire app is. Its probably a year or two old but its already significantly better than mint and close to YNAB in overall finish. Honestly worth a fair shot especially if YNAB is not your thing
