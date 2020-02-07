Lunch Auction

Discussion
Denys Grabchak
Maker
The idea for this product came to me while on business trip to California (visiting from Ireland). I wanted to meet with investors to research the investment space, as I was planning on leaving my full-time job in order to start my own business. It took me over a week to get connected even though I had a lot of things going for me (alumni network of one of the world's leading institutions, working for one of the most famous tech giants etc.). I thought that it would be cool to have a marketplace where people could sell an hour of their time while others could buy it. The unique benefit of this platform is that 'quality' people with tight schedules (like investors) are motivated to get on the platform: they can support charities by simply sparing an hour of their time. For others, they can meet the people who can significantly help them (through mentorship, consultation, advice etc.)
