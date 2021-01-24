LunarSight

discussion
Sebastián Benítez
MakerMac & iOS application developer
Hello Hunters! I hope you are doing well, considering the situation. I made this app because I wanted to build the most comprehensive Moon app. This is merely an MVP, but I plan to make it grow adding charts, 2D and 3D maps and whatever other features users want. As I really don’t like much the freemium model, I intentionally made this app a one-time purchase (the same with my other applications). I hope it does well so I can keep working on it. If it does, I also want to make a Mac native one. If you have any feedback, I’m open to suggestions. Be safe this year, we are still not done with Covid.
