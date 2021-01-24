LunarSight

  1. Home
An iOS app for Moon enthusiasts. Have the most accurate and relevant Moon data at your fingertips, including an ephemeris generation for any month, year and location on the planet, and a calendar with the phase and illumination for each day of the month.
Sebastián Benítez
Maker
Mac & iOS application developer
Hello Hunters! I hope you are doing well, considering the situation. I made this app because I wanted to build the most comprehensive Moon app. This is merely an MVP, but I plan to make it grow adding charts, 2D and 3D maps and whatever other features users want. As I really don’t like much the freemium model, I intentionally made this app a one-time purchase (the same with my other applications). I hope it does well so I can keep working on it. If it does, I also want to make a Mac native one. If you have any feedback, I’m open to suggestions. Be safe this year, we are still not done with Covid.
