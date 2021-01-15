discussion
Hey, makers, hunters, community - ProductHunt! I'm super happy to be announcing my first ever product launch here. I'm Bereket, a passionate 12-year-old innovator and developer. I love working with projects relating to almost anything but Machine Learning and AI is something I'm most passionate about. I love building things that can help others do their thing and hope to make an impact on the world through software. Lunar Theme has been a project of mine that has been in development for the past 4 months. Though, I've had the idea for around 2 months before. I've always noticed that when I'm working and need a theme, there are a wide amount of choices but none that I actually really like. I built Lunar Theme to create even better experiences for developers like me in Visual Studio Code. I'm proud to introduce to you Lunar Theme as of today, publicly. It has a wide variety of colours depending on the language that your coding in (Ruby, Java, JavaScript, Python, CSS, HTML, etc), and has very light - pastel colours (so you can see!) Have feedback, hate it, love it? Let me know down below, I'd love to hear and improve. Thanks for reading and happy theming! 😅
