  1. Home
  2.  → Lunar

Lunar

Make the most of your money with this Nordic challenger bank

A 100% digital bank that makes it easy for you to manage and make the most of your money. The Lunar app is designed to give you financial zen; to help you afford more, create the best possible future and fulfill your dreams.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment