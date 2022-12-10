Products
Home
→
Product
→
Luna
Ranked #6 for today
Luna
ChatGPT from Chrome search & by selecting text on any site
Free
Luna is a chrome extension that helps you to get into ChatGPT conversations as quickly as possible from within your browsing experience. Developed it for myself as a little helper and friends asked me to share it. More features to come!
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
+1 by
Luna - ChatGPT Assistant for Chrome
About this launch
Luna - ChatGPT Assistant for Chrome
ChatGPT from Chrome search and by selecting text on any site
Luna by
Luna - ChatGPT Assistant for Chrome
was hunted by
Alexander Burlis
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Alexander Burlis
. Featured on December 11th, 2022.
Luna - ChatGPT Assistant for Chrome
is not rated yet. This is Luna - ChatGPT Assistant for Chrome's first launch.
