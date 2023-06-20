Products
Lumina CMS

Manage your content with the power of AI

Lumina: AI-powered CMS with chatbot and image generation. Flexible content structure, custom fields, and nested models. Scalable API for advanced data retrieval and manipulation.
API
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Lumina CMS
Featured on June 20th, 2023.
This is Lumina CMS's first launch.
3
2
#57
#99