Home
→
Product
→
Lumin Analytics
Lumin Analytics
Privacy-friendly mobile analytics made simple
Visit
Upvote 3
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Lumin is the simplest way to implement mobile analytics.
⚡️ Quick setup (<2 min)
🔒 Privacy-first and GDPR-compliant
🔍 Product insights without a data science degree
✨ Become a luminary: uselumin.co
Launched in
Analytics
Privacy
Developer Tools
by
Lumin Analytics
About this launch
Lumin Analytics
Privacy-friendly mobile analytics made simple
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Lumin Analytics by
Lumin Analytics
was hunted by
Max
in
Analytics
,
Privacy
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Max
and
jonasmerlin
. Featured on May 12th, 2023.
Lumin Analytics
is not rated yet. This is Lumin Analytics's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report