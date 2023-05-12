Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Lumin Analytics
Lumin Analytics

Lumin Analytics

Privacy-friendly mobile analytics made simple

Free Options
Embed
Lumin is the simplest way to implement mobile analytics.
⚡️ Quick setup (<2 min)
🔒 Privacy-first and GDPR-compliant
🔍 Product insights without a data science degree
✨ Become a luminary: uselumin.co
Launched in
Analytics
Privacy
Developer Tools
 by
Lumin Analytics
Amplitude for Startups
Amplitude for Startups
Ad
Identify what turns users into loyal returning customers
About this launch
Lumin Analytics
Lumin AnalyticsPrivacy-friendly mobile analytics made simple
0
reviews
3
followers
Lumin Analytics by
Lumin Analytics
was hunted by
Max
in Analytics, Privacy, Developer Tools. Made by
Max
and
jonasmerlin
. Featured on May 12th, 2023.
Lumin Analytics
is not rated yet. This is Lumin Analytics's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-