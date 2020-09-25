Home
Ship
Makers
Deals
Mentors
All Jobs
Remote Jobs
Post a Job
Ask
Events
Upcoming
Collections
Topics
Newsletter
Time Travel
Advertising
Post a Job
Promoted Products
Apps
About
Branding
FAQ
Pro tips
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Blog
Log In
Home
→
LUMI Keys
LUMI Keys
Portable illuminated keyboard to that helps you learn music.
Music
Hardware
more info
UPVOTE
4
LUMI Keys dazzles by combining light, color, and next-generation technology, all in one portable keyboard that puts you on the fast track to making music. Available for pre-order now. Deliveries start November.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Roli's light-up, learn-to-play Lumi keyboard is available for pre-order
Pre-orders for Roli's crowdfunded Lumi keyboard are now open. The small, light-up keyboard pairs with a companion app and is meant to help you learn how to play music, whether you want to dive right into your favorite pop songs (Beyonce) or start with the classics (Beethoven).
Roli's Lumi light-up keyboard teaches you how to play piano
Sometimes when I'm scrolling through my timeline, it feels like I'm the only person who didn't pick up a new hobby during quarantine. I'm not too proud to admit that, while others were busy learning to paint or knit or rollerskate, I was content scrolling through TikTok and sinking dozens of hours into Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Roli's light-up learning keyboard goes up for pre-order at $299
Roli is cool startup that makes fascinating music products. The Seaboard led the way, with a clever take on the keyboard that allowed players to bend notes like guitar strings. Blocks were even more fascinating - the modular light pads offered innovative control for electronic music makers. As a mu...
MicroAcquire
Promoted
A free & anonymous startup acquisition marketplace
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
Calum Webb
Community at Product Hunt
Wonder if this could be used as a keyboard input for music software, honestly this would make a dope MIDI keyboard 👀
Upvote
Share
Report
31mins