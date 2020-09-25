Roli's Lumi light-up keyboard teaches you how to play piano Sometimes when I'm scrolling through my timeline, it feels like I'm the only person who didn't pick up a new hobby during quarantine. I'm not too proud to admit that, while others were busy learning to paint or knit or rollerskate, I was content scrolling through TikTok and sinking dozens of hours into Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.