Michael Cheng
Hey Product Hunt! We've been heads down growing Lumen5 for a couple of years now, and we're excited to finally share it with the community! Around two years ago, we noticed that video was really taking over the web. The demand for video content was clear, but we saw that businesses couldn’t keep up. This was what sparked the idea for Lumen5: a dedicated social video creator built from the ground up for businesses and marketing teams. Lumen5 helps you create social videos in 3 major ways: A.I. automation: You can turn blog posts into videos. Enter a link to an article and Lumen5 uses A.I. to summarize your content and automatically generates relevant footage. Media library: Lumen5 offers a built-in media library with over 200 million stock videos, photos, gifs, and soundtracks. Search for what you’re looking for, then drag-and-drop them into your video. Made for social: You can easily switch between square, wide, and tall aspect ratios for all your different social channels. Lumen5 adapts by intelligently cropping and repositioning your content. You folks are probably the best group of people to help us get Lumen5 to the next level. I’d love to get your thoughts on what we've built so far and how we can make it even better! lumen5.com
I love Lumen5... it's going in my new book of apps. Great job, guys!
So easy to put together an eye-catching video for all social platforms! Saved us a lot of time & money. Thanks for being great!
It's amazing tool which saves tones of time for creating video content! I'm one of the first Lumen5 users and see the progress you guys reach from the private launch. Good luck!
